Nigeria-Libya-Immigration Agency receives 174 Nigerian returnees from Libya

Another batch of 174 Nigerian returnees from Libya were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The stranded Nigerians, who arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 1.10am on Friday, were brought back in an Al Buraq Airlines Boeing 737-8000 aircraft with registration number 5A-DMG.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, South West Zonal Office, Mr. Segun Afolayan, told journalists in Lagos on Friday that the returnees were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration and the European Union under the Assisted Voluntary Return Programme.

Afolayan said that the returnees comprised 61 female adults, four female children, eight female infants, 91 male adults, six male children, four male infants and an unaccompanied male child.

He added that 10 families, three minor medical cases and three pregnant women were among the returnees.

Afolayan urged Nigerians to stop illegal migration and to be wary of human traffickers, who lure them into perilous journeys with false messages.

GIK/APA