Nigeria-EFCC-Saraki EFCC investigates Ex-Senate President, others

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has begun investigation of former Senate President Bukola Saraki and other politically-exposed persons (PoP).

The EFCC said the investigation would go into logical conclusion in spite of the media

campaign against its Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

It alleged that Saraki and his agents have mounted consistent media campaign against Magu.

The commission made reference to the report published in the Punch Newspaper of

Sunday, June 30, 2019 entitled, “Magu begged me to help his confirmation by the Senate,

Saraki tells CJ Kafarati”.

“Saraki deviously chose to divert attention from the weighty allegations of financial fraud

trailing his eight years stewardship in Kwara State and leadership of the Senate.

The spokesman of the commission, Mr. Tony Orilade, said in Abuja on Sunday that the

attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the false claim made by Saraki, who is to face

investigation here in Nigeria.

“He seems to have chosen outside the shores of Nigeria as the launch pad of his campaign of

Calumny against the EFCC and its leadership,’’ he said.

The EFCC advised the ex-president of the Senate to carry his cross and allow the judiciary

to perform its constitutional role.

The spokesman said it was absurd for Saraki to be raising issues on what transpired during

the confirmation of the EFCC boss in 2016 when he was no longer in charge of the Senate

in 2019.

“It is too late for him in the day to be claiming innocence over the confirmation saga when

every Nigerian knew what transpired under his watch,’’ he said.

MM/GIK/APA