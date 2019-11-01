South Africa-Aviation-Aircraft S/African Airways acquires new Airbus planes

South African Airways (SAA) has acquired four new Airbus A350-900s aircraft as part of efforts by the award-winning airline to improve its passenger and cargo services, APA learnt on Friday.

Taking delivery of two of the aircraft, acting SAA chief executive Zuks Ramasia said the introduction of the A350s “offers a new beginning for the airline and will contribute to the airline’s operational efficiencies, and get SAA back on track.”

“It is an important step-change as we continue to make progress to transform our business and return the airline to financial sustainability in the shortest time possible,” Ramasia said as he took delivery of two of the planes.

The new acquisitions are expected to boost SAA’s fleet with modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, to present a superior customer experience.

One of the aircraft is expected to service the Johannesburg-New York route.

“As additional aircraft are introduced, more routes will be operated by the Airbus A350-900s,” he said.

The Airbus A350-900 has a maximum of 339 seats, 30 of which are in business class while the other 309 are in economy class.

NM/jn/APA