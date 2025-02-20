Close Menu
Français | English | Español
Apanews
Français | English | Español
Apanews

England and Senegal confirm June football friendly

OUEST | WEST APA - Dakar (Senegal)APA - Dakar (Senegal)
STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: <> during the FA Women's Premier League Premier Division between Stoke City Women v Nottingham Forest Women at Bet365 Stadium on August 18, 2024 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Flynn Duggan - NFFC/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images)

England and Senegal are set to face off in an international friendly match at The City Ground in Nottingham, England, this June, Nottingham Forest Football Club announced on Wednesday.

The club expressed its excitement about hosting the match on its social media channels, stating, “We are delighted to announce that The City Ground will host the England men’s senior team in an international friendly against Senegal in June.”

The Football Association (FA) also highlighted the historical significance of the event, noting that this will be the first time The City Ground has hosted a competitive England men’s senior team match since March 1909.

The game serves as part of England’s preparations for Euro 2024 and offers Senegal a valuable opportunity to test themselves against top-tier competition.

The two nations last met in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where England emerged victorious with a 3-0 win, eliminating Senegal from the tournament.

SS/ac/Sf/fss/abj/APA

Share.

Related Posts