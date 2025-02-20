England and Senegal confirm June football friendly

England and Senegal are set to face off in an international friendly match at The City Ground in Nottingham, England, this June, Nottingham Forest Football Club announced on Wednesday.

The club expressed its excitement about hosting the match on its social media channels, stating, “We are delighted to announce that The City Ground will host the England men’s senior team in an international friendly against Senegal in June.”

The Football Association (FA) also highlighted the historical significance of the event, noting that this will be the first time The City Ground has hosted a competitive England men’s senior team match since March 1909.

The game serves as part of England’s preparations for Euro 2024 and offers Senegal a valuable opportunity to test themselves against top-tier competition.

The two nations last met in the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where England emerged victorious with a 3-0 win, eliminating Senegal from the tournament.

SS/ac/Sf/fss/abj/APA